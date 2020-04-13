JLN Stadium not yet a quarantine facility

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here has not been turned into a COVID-19 quarantine facility despite the Delhi government writing to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to hand over the stadium to them in March.

Officials of SAI said that they had vacated officers staying on the premises, but the Delhi government said that they are not turning it into a quarantine facility right now.

On the other hand, Delhi government officials said that there has been no communication from SAI on the matter.

On March 30, District Magistrate (South-East) Harleen Kaur, had said in a letter to SAI to hand over the stadium “immediately”.

“After receiving the letter, we asked for a day’s time to vacate six new joinees of SAI who were living in accommodation provided at the stadium premises. We vacated them and then held discussion with the Delhi government on who will manage the security at the facility and they said that they would revert,” an SAI official told The Hindu.

“The Delhi government then communicated that they were not using the facility right now,” the official said.

When reached out for a comment, Delhi government sources, however, said, “Right now, we have adequate number of quarantine facilities. The Health Department has not received any communication from SAI on transferring the stadium to the Delhi government.”

“The undersigned being the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority [South-East] hereby requisite the above mentioned premises/buildings of Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi – 110003 with immediate effect. Accordingly, the said premises/building may please be handed over immediately to the District Administration, South East,” District Magistrate (South-East) Harleen Kaur, had said in a letter to SAI on March 30.

Both Ms. Kaur and Sandip Pradhan, Director General of SAI, did not respond to multiple calls and messages seeking comment.