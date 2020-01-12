JJP to fight Delhi elections, no decision on alliance with BJP

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana government, on Saturday formally announced that it would contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

However, no decision has been taken on its possible alliance with the BJP in Delhi, it said.

The decision was announced after Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP Delhi in-charge Dushyant Chautala met Delhi Election Committee members of the party at Haryana State Guest House in Delhi.

A dozens seats

The party, notified as State political party by the Election Commission of India a day ago, eyes around a dozen seats along Delhi-Haryana border with a sizeable Jat population: Najafgarh, Mundka, Bawana, Narela, Bijwasan, Matiyala, Palam, Mahipalpur, Mehrauli, Nangloi Jaat, Badarpur, Devli and Chhatarpur.

Making a formal announcement about its decision to contest in Delhi, party leader Digvijay Chautala said that JJP had taken the decision with the consent of all party leaders. He added that the party had been consistently active in Delhi and also formed its units in the national capital.

“The party will fight for the poor, farmers and labourers in the polls,” said Mr. Digvijay, speaking to the reporters.

On being asked about a coalition with the BJP, Mr. Digvijay said that the JJP was running Haryana government in alliance with the BJP and respected the coalition. He said if talks on coalition with BJP take place, the party would hold a meeting to discuss it. He, however, said the final decision would be taken by party’s founder Ajay Singh Chautala.

The JJP will also formally bring out its poll manifesto for the Delhi election. The committee which prepared manifesto for Haryana Assembly will prepare the manifesto for the Delhi election.

Besides, five separate committees headed by senior leaders will screen the candidates for the election.

The first committee headed by JJP national general secretary Harsh Kumar along with leaders of Faridabad district will find the candidates for the areas of Delhi bordering Faridabad.

National principal general secretary K.C. Bangar will head the committee in Sonipat, national vice-president Anantram Tanwar in Gurugram, INSO national president Digvijay Chautala in Jhajjar-Badli and organisational secretary Rajinder Litani in Bahadurgarh for the areas bordering with Delhi.

The committees will submit their reports to party leadership within three days.

The JJP had contested the Lok Sabha election in Haryana last year in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.