JJP releases first list for Haryana polls

After ruling out the possibility of any reconciliation with the India National Lok Dal (INLD), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Haryana.

The JJP — the breakaway outfit of the INLD — had announced that it would contest all the 90 Assembly seats after its seat-sharing talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party failed last week.

The JJP’s first list of candidates includes a former Minister and two ex-MLAs. The names of the seven candidates, which was released by party’s State president Nishan Singh, are: Devender Kadiyan from Panipat Rural, Anoop Dhanak from Uklana (SC), Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund, Rao Ramesh Palri from Mahendergarh, Kamlesh Saini from Narnaul, Shyam Sundar from Bawal (SC) and Harsh Kumar from the Hathin seat.

