JJP releases first list for Haryana polls

After ruling out the possibility of any reconciliation with the India National Lok Dal (INLD), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Haryana.
The JJP — the breakaway outfit of the INLD — had announced that it would contest all the 90 Assembly seats after its seat-sharing talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party failed last week.
The JJP’s first list of candidates includes a former Minister and two ex-MLAs. The names of the seven candidates, which was released by party’s State president Nishan Singh, are: Devender Kadiyan from Panipat Rural, Anoop Dhanak from Uklana (SC), Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund, Rao Ramesh Palri from Mahendergarh, Kamlesh Saini from Narnaul, Shyam Sundar from Bawal (SC) and Harsh Kumar from the Hathin seat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor