JJP at NDA meet puts to rest rumours over split in ruling alliance in Haryana

July 19, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Putting to rest all speculations of a possible split in the ruling coalition in Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Haryana government, attended the meeting of the allies of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Controversial former Minister of State for Home and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) also figured in the list of the two parties invited from the State.

JJP national president Ajay Chautala and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala attended the crucial NDA meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent war of words between former Tripura Chief Minister and Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Deb and Dushyant Chautala over the choice of candidate for Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency had led to rumours of a possible split in the alliance with many State unit BJP leaders supporting the severing of the ties.

Mr. Deb had also held a meeting with four Independent MLAs further fuelling the speculations. Later, Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar too, in a series of interviews, hinted at a possible breakup saying that the coalition with the JJP was to run the government and not to contest the elections.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Sirsa last month, praised Dushyant Chautala’s great grandfather Chaudhary Devi Lal hinting that the central leadership of the party had a different view on the alliance.

“The invitation extended to JJP for NDA meeting is a positive gesture for the alliance. The JJP has always been supportive as an alliance partner and looks forward to stand united in coming election year,” said JJP spokesperson Deepkamal Saharan.

Mr. Kanda, the HLP president and the party’s lone MLA, had offered to extend support to the BJP after the 2019 election, resulting in a hung Assembly with the saffron party falling six short of the simple majority mark. However, the BJP refused to take his support after party’s senior leader Uma Bharti, in a series of tweets, said the State unit should take support of people with clean image referring to allegations against Mr. Kanda in Geetika suicide case. In 2021, Mr. Kanda’s brother Gobind Kanda joined the BJP to contest Ellenabad by-polls on saffron party’s symbol.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.