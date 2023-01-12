JJ Model Rules authorise extraction of confession from children, DCPCR tells court

January 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutionality of certain clauses of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, alleging that these clauses in essence “authorise extracting a confession from a child”.

The Commission’s petition, filed through Chairperson Anurag Kundu, argued that this was violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India, which protects one from being compelled to be a witness against themselves.

The DCPCR filed the petition before the Delhi High Court on Monday. The petition challenges Clauses 21 and 24 of Form 1 (Social Background Report) and Clauses 42 and 43 of Form 6 (Social Investigation Report for Children in Conflict with Law).

The DCPCR said that the above mentioned Clauses of Form 1 require the Child Welfare Police Officer to note “the reason for alleged offence and the alleged role of the child in the offence”. Similarly, the Clauses of Form 6 that have been challenged, require that the probation officer, child welfare officer, or social worker do the same.

The child rights body cited a judgement of the Delhi High Court from September last year, in which it had held that the Social Investigation Report prepared by the probation officer is most often considered and pertinent at the time of filing the preliminary assessment report.

The High Court had then gone on to cite one such preliminary assessment report and said, “It can be clearly noted that a confession is sought to be extracted from the child as to the manner in which the offence was committed and the reasons thereof.”

“This manner of seeking a confession from the child is unconstitutional and beyond the scope of a report of preliminary assessment,” the court had said.

The DCPCR added that the above mentioned Clauses of the JJ Model Rules, 2016 were also violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The petition is expected to be listed for the first hearing on January 13. The DCPCR has listed the Union government (through the Ministry of Women and Child Development), the Union Law Ministry, and the Delhi government as respondents.

Challenge to JJ Act amendment

The DCPCR had also filed a petition last year in the Supreme Court, challenging certain provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021, which had re-classified serious offences (maximum prison time of three to seven years) against children as non-cognisable, requiring a Magistrate’s order for the police to even a register an FIR.

The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Union government in this matter last year and the case is now expected to be listed for next hearing on January 20.