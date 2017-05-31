Jingles to set pace for destination buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is mulling the use of radio jingles to attract commuters aboard its recently-launched destination buses.

According to officials, a proposal to this effect will be forwarded to the Transport Department. If approved, tenders to commission the task will be floated.

The Corporation had initially introduced 20 destination buses on May 1 as per a National Green Tribunal order in this regard.

40 destination buses

Intended to reduce the average commuter’s reliance on private transport, the number of buses on the fleet, which is a point-to-point, non-stop service between areas with heavy residential populations and commercial hubs, was doubled to 40 on May 22.

The service connects multiple locations in the vicinity of residential areas such as Dwarka, Madhu Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Vasant Vihar, Kalkaji, Janakpuri D Block, Rohini and Badarpur Border to commercial districts such as the CGO complex, Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place, among others. It is available between 8:15 am. and 8:55 a.m., and at 5:55 p.m.

‘Lack of awareness’

“Both our own assessment and feedback from commuters has indicated that the footfall of commuters on destination buses is lower than the expected due to inadequate knowledge about the fleet and the routes on which they operate. The Corporation plans to tide over this by taking up a dedicated publicity drive in the coming days,” said a senior government official.

The DTC will step up publicity in both print and radio to spread awareness about the buses, the official added.