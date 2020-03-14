Jindal university launches new school

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) on Friday launched The Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability (JSES), which is its ninth school.
The university said that it was the first inter-disciplinary School of Environmental Studies in an Indian university. The school, it said, will be led by renowned environmentalist Armin Rosencranz as its founding Dean.
C. Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said that there is a need for providing intellectual and academic leadership in the field of environmental studies and that is the institutional goal of the JSES
“The JSES hopes to lead India and the world towards a sustainable future with an innovative and inter-disciplinary teaching pedagogy, cutting-edge research and practice-based engagement. The school will develop a strategic plan that builds a sustainable future in these challenging times,” Mr. Kumar said.
