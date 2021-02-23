Jindal plans to invest ₹1K cr. for university expansion

Industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is also the Chancellor of O.P Jindal Global University (JGU), has announced an investment plan of ₹1,000 crore for sustained futuristic expansion of the university in line with the ‘JGU Vision 2030’.

According to the university, the focus of the investment plan will be on academic infrastructure development, creation of new world-class student facilities, hostels, schools, faculty offices and teaching facilities.

JGU VC, C. Raj Kumar said: “Mr. Jindal’s endorsement of the expansion plan and the investment of ₹1,000 crore for JGU for the new decade is the right impetus we needed to do even better.”