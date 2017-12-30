Jilted lover tries to set himself, woman on fire

A 30-year-old man tried to set himself on fire before attempting to set ablaze a married woman at her residence in south Delhi’s Malvya Nagar on Friday morning after she rejected his advances.

The accused, Chanki Tahkur, has been arrested. The woman’s mother and brother suffered minor burn injuries in their attempt to save the victim.

The police said that, Chanki, a resident of Malviya Nagar who works in a Gurugram mall, entered the woman’s house around 7.30 a.m. with a bottle of petrol and threatened to kill her.

Threw burning jacket

“He liked the woman but she was ignoring him. The two got into an argument after which he poured petrol on himself and her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya.

However, after his jacket caught fire, he pulled it off and threw it on the woman before fleeing the spot.

The woman’s mother and brother rushed towards her, took off the jacket and threw it out of the window due to which they received burn injuries on their hands.

The police said that the woman is married and has two children but doesn’t share a cordial relationship with her husband, which is why she was staying at her maternal house. The accused and the woman had become friends in the past few months and the two had gone missing in November.

“The family was aware of their relationship. They had gone missing on November 17 but she returned three days later,” said Mr. Baaniya, adding that the woman ignored him afterwards which the man didn’t take kindly to. A case has been registered under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) at Malviya Nagar police station.