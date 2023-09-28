Jewellery store heist: over dozen teams formed for probe

September 28, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

The police have constituted over a dozen teams to probe the sensational heist at a Jangpura jewellery store, where thieves drilled a hole into the concrete wall of a strongroom and decamped with ornaments worth around ₹25 crore on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The investigators are also scanning the footage of about 150 CCTV cameras in the area, an officer privy to the probe said. A senior police officer said the teams constituted for the probe include personnel from the Special Cell, Crime Branch and the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police

“So far, there are some preliminary leads, which are being worked upon,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

Another officer said they have set up a makeshift control room for the probe. Till now, no lead has suggested the involvement of any staff member, he said. “But this looks like a case where inside involvement is very much possible. We will follow if we find any lead on this,” the officer added.

The officer further said they have also reached out to mobile network providers to give them the dump data on how many cell IDs were active in the area on the night of the heist. “We will then filter out phone numbers of the local residents to narrow down on numbers based on location and the time of the crime,” the officer told The Hindu.

Another police officer said the planning and execution of the robbery hints at the role of a “specialised gang”.

