Jeweller’s kin accuse DRI officials of harassment, torture

A day after a Shalimar Bagh jeweller allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) office at CGO Complex, his family approached the police on Thursday accusing DRI officials of harassment and torture during Wednesday’s raid.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DRI said its officials had on Tuesday raided deceased jeweller Gaurav Gupta’s three shops in Shalimar Bagh and seized six kg of foreign-marked gold and 213 kg of silver bullion. In the Wednesday raid, 35 kg of foreign-marked gold concealed inside the door panel of a safe in one of the shops was seized. DRI officials also seized ₹48 lakh. The total value of seized gold and silver is ₹12.50 crore, the statement added.

“Gaurav was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI. He jumped out of the visitor room window and was declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital,” said the statement, which was released by DRI Joint Director Vinod Kumar Agarwal.

However, Gaurav’s father claimed that both of them were manhandled by officials during Wednesday’s raid and taken to DRI office forcefully. “We were humiliated by DRI official during the raid [on Wednesday]. We tried to tell them that we had an explanation for the gold found in our possession but they refused to believe us. Our mobiles were snatched and both of us were made to sit in different rooms. Gaurav was even tortured at the DRI office,” his father Ashok Gupta claimed.

Gaurav’s wife Stuti Gupta, who has filed a police complaint against DRI officials, said, “I learnt about my husband’s death from news channels. I was not told about it by DRI officials. They were trying to conceal it. My father-in-law was sent back home but my husband was held back for questioning. He must have been tortured there.” No case has been registered and the police are waiting for the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to complete an inquest, a senior officer said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said that they will take action depending on evidence recovered,