Jeweller, two others held for staging robbery

He wanted more time to repay loan

A 47-year-old jeweller was arrested along with his employee and a ragpicker for allegedly plotting a fake theft incident in order to get extra time to return money which he had borrowed, the police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Verma, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, Suraj (20) and Sunny (31), residents of Mangolpuri.

According to the police, there was another reason for this incident.

Verma’s wife forced him to wear a royal blue sapphire ring for propitious results in future. He was fed up with this and also wanted to prove her wrong.

On January 16 night, the police received information regarding theft of bags from a car.

Car lock

Verma told the police that he runs a jewellery shop in Rohini. Around 9.10 p.m., he parked his car and reached home.

He was in a hurry and forgot to lock the car. After sometime, when he came back, two bags containing 650 g of gold jewellery, ₹8 lakh and some keys were found to be missing, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage and found the actions of Sunny, who had kept the bags in the car, suspicious, the police said.

“Later, he was questioned where he admitted that Verma, along with him and one hired ragpicker, staged a fake theft incident to gain sympathy of persons from whom Verma had borrowed money and would seek time to return the amount,” DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said.

Sunny kept the empty bags in the car. According to the plan, Suraj, a local ragpicker, came and opened the front door of the car and fled away with the empty bags. Suraj was promised to give ₹700, Mr. Mishra said.

Verma said that he was was upset as he had borrowed money from people and was constantly being asked to return the amount, the police said.

In order to delay the payments, he made a plan with his help Sunny.

He told Sunny that they will lodge a police complaint which will help him find an excuse to delay the pending payments, DCP Mr. Mishra said.

Through this fake theft, he also wanted to tell his wife that the loss happened only after wearing the ring, the police said, adding that legal action against all the three has been initiated.