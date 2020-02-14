Delhi

Jeweller shot at inside shop during robbery in Noida

Traders stage sit-in; Sector 12 market was shut for some time demanding better policing

Three armed men barged into a jewellery shop in the city on Thursday and decamped with valuables after shooting at the shop owner, the police said.

The incident took place around 12.45 p.m. The accused had come to the shop in Sector 12 on two motorcycles, they said.

A purported CCTV footage showed the three men wearing helmets leaving the shop after the crime.

Three bullets were fired in the air and two bullets were fired at victim Naresh Pawar, a police officer said.

DCP (Noida) Sankalp Sharma said the jeweller is currently stable.

We are yet to ascertain the exact amount of jewellery and cash that have been looted. The culprits will soon be identified and arrested. An investigation is under way, Mr. Sharma said.

Meanwhile, following the robbery, some city traders and jewellers briefly staged a sit-in demanding better policing in Noida and the Sector 12 market was shut for some time.

