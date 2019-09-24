Jewar airport: 47 protesting farmers held

Forty-seven farmers were arrested on Monday while protesting in Jewar demanding a hike in compensation for the land acquired for an airport, officials said.

When the farmers proceeded to lay siege to the Jewar toll plaza around noon, they were arrested as the demonstration could have disrupted the movement of traffic, the officials said.

The arrest comes at a time when the acquisition of land is under way for the Greenfield International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar tehsil.

The district administration has acquired more than three-quarters of the land required for the first phase of the airport. “The farmers under the banner of the Jewar Airport Kisan Sangharsh Samiti have been on a sit-in for the past one year. We have demanded four times the circle rate in compensation and one government job to each family affected by the project,” Rakesh Singh, a protesting farmer said.

He said the Sangharsh Samiti had been protesting for it since September 2018 at Dayanatpur village and around 500 farmers on Monday participated in the demonstration.

District police chief Vaibhav Krishna said the farmers were held under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 151.