Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma walks out of jail

New Delhi

02 June 2020 23:37 IST

L-G allows premature release after Sentence Review Board recommendation

Siddharth Vashisht, better known as Manu Sharma, who was serving a life sentence in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was released from Tihar jail here on Monday. Sharma was convicted in 2006 for shooting model Jessica Lal after she refused to serve him a drink on April 30, 1999, at a party in south Delhi.

The Home Department of the Delhi government ordered the release of 19 convicts, including Sharma, on the recommendation of the Sentence Review Board (SRB). According to Sandeep Goel, Director-General of Tihar Prisons, Sharma was released on Monday evening. His term was till May 6, 2023.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office said Sharma had undergone imprisonment of 16 years, 11 months and 24 days.

The recommendations of the SRB were approved by the L-G. According to Raj Niwas, the L-G had concurred with the recommendations of the SRB on May 21, 2020, as approved by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain to “release 19 prisoners, including Siddharth Vashisht @ Manu Sharma as covered under the guidelines, provisions of CrPC and extant Prison Rules”.

According to the Home Department’s order in this regard, only one of the 19 life convicts whose release was ordered had served their full sentence. Of the remaining life convicts, as many as 14 were to serve their respective sentences till 2026 and one each till 2024, 2025 and 2027.

Consideration eligibility

According to Raj Niwas, the SRB guidelines state that every convicted prisoner, undergoing sentence of imprisonment, “shall be eligible for consideration for premature release from jail after serving 14 years of actual imprisonment. It is, however, stated in the guidelines that a total period of incarceration, including remission in these cases shall ordinarily not exceed 20 years”.

“The case was evaluated by the SRB as per guidelines dated July 16, 2004, and Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. The Board is chaired by Minister [Home] GNCTD, with ACS [Home], Principal Secretary [Law], Additional District and Sessions Judge, Delhi, Chief Probation officer, Special Commissioner of Police [Crime] as Members and DG, Prisons as Member Secretary. The Board recommended for release of the convict — Siddharth Vashisht in the meeting without any disagreement,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.