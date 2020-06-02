Delhi

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

Protesters lighting candles, demanding justice for Jessica Lal at India Gate in New Delhi. File.

Protesters lighting candles, demanding justice for Jessica Lal at India Gate in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Sharma, whose term was scheduled to get over on May 6, 2023, was released on Monday evening

The Home Department of the Delhi government has ordered the release of 19 convicts, including Siddhartha Vashishtha also known as Manu Sharma, who was serving a life sentence in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, on the recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB).

According to Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Tihar Prison where he was lodged, Sharma was released on Monday evening. His term was scheduled to get over on May 6, 2023.

The recommendations of the SRB were approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

According to the Home department’s order in this regard, only one of the 19 life convicts whose release was ordered had served their full sentence.

Of the remaining, as many as 14 were to serve their respective sentences till the 2026 and one each till 2024, 2025 and 2027.

