‘Jealous’ teen abducts and kills friend

NEW DELHI

29 January 2022 01:29 IST

Accused had initially planned to ask for ransom

A 19-year-old youth abducted and killed his childhood friend “out of jealousy”, the police said on Friday.

The reason, according to the police, was the financial prosperity of the friend’s family, while the accused, Gopal, earned ₹8,000 a month. Gopal and one of his accomplices, Sushil, 19, both residents of Burari, have been arrested and a search is on for the third accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, the police were informed that a Class XI student, Rohan, 18, had gone missing from Burari. His father told the police that Rohan had left with his friend Gopal for a birthday party around 6 p.m.

When Gopal was contacted, he said Rohan had left the party around 10 p.m. But he later confessed.

“During investigation, around 200 CCTVs were analysed and the suspect Gopal was apprehended on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from Burari and interrogated. He narrated the whole story of kidnapping and murder,” the DCP said Sushil was arrested on Gopal’s instance and Rohan’s body was recovered from a plot in Burari, he added.

Movie inspired

During interrogation, Gopal disclosed that he works as a cleaner in a showroom in Burari. A senior police officer said that Gopal and Rohan’s families used to live in Chandan Vihar and were friends. Eventually, Rohan’s family moved to another area.

About a year ago, Rohan visited the shop where Gopal used to work for shopping. “Gopal got jealous that while he only earns ₹8,000 a month, Rohan’s father is wealthy enough that the youth shops for a handsome amount. He thought that a good amount of money could be taken as ransom if Rohan would be kidnapped. He got inspired from Bollywood movie Apaharan and planned the kidnapping,” the officer said.

Ransom angle

For the last one year, Gopal started interacting with Rohan to dust up the old friendship. Gopal roped in two of his friends and planned to demand a ransom of ₹10 lakh, police said.

Gopal took a flat on rent and on Sunday evening, he invited Rohan on the pretext of a birthday party. “The accused took Rohan to the room and after partying, they strangulated him. They left the spot late night after deciding to dispose the body later. They had planned to make call for ransom the next day,” Mr. Kalsi said.

On Monday, police said, when Gopal got to know that the family has approached police, he became nervous and informed his accomplices, after which they decided not to call for ransom. “To distract police, they took the mobile phone of the deceased to U.P. and continuously kept changing the location,” the DCP said.