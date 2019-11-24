Jayanthi Srivatsan performs at IIC concert

The India International Centre (IIC), as part of its double bill dance concert here on Friday, featured noted Bharatanatyam artiste Jayanthi Srivatsan.

A senior disciple of Guru Roja Kannan and Bragha Bessell, Ms. Srivatsan began her recital with the Pushpanjali in the Ragam Aarabi set to Aadhi Thalam. Ms. Srivatsan, along with her sister Kamakshi, are the brand ambassadors for the promotion of the culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu through the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The Nithyakalyani in Ashtaragamalika set to Aadhi Thalam was chosen as the main piece for the evening in addition to a Linga Stuthi on Lord Shiva and a traditional Mangalam.

Ms. Srivatsan’s formal training started at the age of four followed by her Arangetram (dance debut) at 12 with renowned Guru Padmashri Adyar K. Lakshman. She has performed both in India and abroad and was adjudged the best Abhinaya artiste by Padmabhushan Kalanidhi Narayanan during the Natyarangam Abhinaya competition. She has also been part of the Nitya Akhanda Nrittam, a 27-hour non-stop Bharatanatyam Marathon relay, conducted in the Capital by Ganesh Natyalaya for the 80th birthday celebration of Padmabhushan Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan.