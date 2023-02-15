Jayant Singh hints at working on a bigger ideological alliance before Lok Sabha polls

February 15, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - New Delhi

At the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s first national convention after the party elected Chaudhary Jayant Singh as its national president for the next three years, the party resolved to raise the issues of farmers, backwards, Dalits, minorities, youth, and women with a renewed vigour.

Keen to increase its footprint in at least a dozen states, the party allowed Mr. Singh to explore possibilities of aligning with like-minded parties in different States. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said the party would like to continue its alliance with the Congress in Rajasthan and with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Singh is also keen on working with the Azad Samaj Party after the success in the Khatauli by-election. “We are looking for a bigger ideological alliance to take on the BJP while keeping in mind local factors and interests in the best possible way.” He didn’t deny the perception that he could be the bridge between the Congress and the SP. However, in Haryana, he said, the party was working on strengthening its own organisation.

At present, the party has 10 MLAs — nine in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan.

This week the party has launched Samrasta (harmony) Abhiyan wherein Mr. Singh will hold meetings in 1,500 villages across Uttar Pradesh. Party sources said the focus was on non-Jat villages to strengthen the social fabric and create a foothold across communities.

Taking on the government, the Rajya Sabha member said increasing the agriculture credit in the Budget would push farmers further into the debt trap. “We have a bankruptcy law for big corporates but a farmer cannot default even on a ₹5, 000 loan. For political gains and optics, different governments announce one-time loan waivers with conditions. We don’t want one-time loan waiver. We need institutional reform where a system and protocol is put in place where the stress factor of an individual farmer is kept in mind while deciding the terms of the loan.”

He said he was working on a draft Bill in this regard. Mr. Singh added that by reducing the Budget outlay for MNREGA, the government showed its insensitivity towards the weaker sections of society who are most affected by the rampant inflation. “It indicates that the government wants workers who migrated to villages during the pandemic should return to cities.”

He also urged for the creation of an Equal Opportunity Commission that would look into affirmative action in the private sector.

Speaking on the Income Tax department survey on the BBC, Mr. Singh said the timing of the action was suspect as it has come days after the channel telecast a documentary that is critical of the Prime Minister. “The BBC is a credible news organisation. It seems like yet another move of the government to silence dissenting voices.”