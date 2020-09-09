Jawan found dead at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A 40-year-old Army jawan was found dead in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Tikhayan in Nepal.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. at South Avenue police station. A colleague saw the deceased and raised an alarm. He was shifted to the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment where he was declared brought dead. Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said a team visited the spot and inquest proceedings have been initiated. On enquiry, it was found that the jawan was suffering from acute lower back pain and high blood pressure, an officer said.

