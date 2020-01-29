Javadekar presents report card of work done by Modi government for people of Delhi

Senior BJP leader and party’s Delhi Assembly elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented a report card of the development work done by the Centre for the people of Delhi.

At a press conference, Mr. Javadekar, who is also a Union Minister, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of hindering the Capital’s development.

The Centre has conferred ownership rights to over 40 lakh people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi and has also framed a scheme for their development, he said

“Under the Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan scheme, two- room houses are being allotted. The Centre also waived conversion charge of ₹10 lakh for shopkeepers and did away with the threat of their establishments getting sealed,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar said the Narendra Modi government had “expanded the Delhi Metro network by 116 kilometers” and “60 lakh persons use the metro daily”.

“But the Kejriwal government delayed Metro Phase-IV project by three years resulting in increase in cost of construction,” he added.

The Minister also accused Mr. Kejriwal of supporting the tukde-tukde gang.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, at a rally in Trilopuri, linked the freebies doled out by the AAP government to the “integrity” of Delhiites, saying nobody can buy the “self-respecting” people of this country by offering “a few coins”.