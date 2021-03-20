Javadekar hits out at AAP over pollution issue

Some people taking credit without any contribution, he says

The pollution level in Delhi is less than previous years because of steps taken by the Centre, but “some people in Delhi” were taking credit without having done anything, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday, taking a dig at at the AAP government .

Responding to a question by BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy in the Lok Sabha on Delhi’s air being categorised as “hazardous” by a Swiss institute, the Minister acknowledged that air pollution is the “most serious problem”.

‘Centre addressing issue’

The Minister also admitted that the air quality along the Indo-Gangetic belt is poor, but the Centre has taken a number of steps, including a National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to address the issue of air pollution in 100 cities.

Listing out other measures, he said the Badarpur power plant has been shut down, the Eastern and Western Express Peripheral Ways was built to divert nearly 50,000 trucks that used to pass through Delhi, provided Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for 3,000 industries in Delhi and used zig-zag technology or another 3,000 brick kilns to bring down pollution levels.

Mr. Javadekar also mentioned about superior emission standards by using BS6 technology for vehicles and introducing electric vehicles.

“A new report has stated that pollution level in Delhi is less than previous years,” Mr. Javadekar said, adding that “there are some people in Delhi, who have no contribution towards it [bringing down pollution levels], but are running for credit and giving advertisements in newspapers claiming pollution has come down”.

A Swiss organisation, IQAir, in its recent ‘World Air Quality Report, 2020’, stated that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked the most-polluted capital city globally. But the report also noted that Delhi’s air quality showed 15% improvement between 2019 and 2020.