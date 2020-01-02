Javadekar blames AAP, Cong. for violent anti-CAA protests in Delhi

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of “misleading” the people and “inciting” them for violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Demanding that both AAP and Congress apologise to the people for “spreading violence”, Mr. Javadekar, who is the BJP election in-charge for Delhi, said that “complete development” of the city would be the main issue for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Ishraq Khan, former Congress MLA Asim Khan and Matin Ahmed played an important role in misleading the minority community in Jamia, Seelampur and Jama Masjid areas,” he alleged.

Mr. Javadekar said the leaders had “spread rumours” that after the passage of the Act “azan in masjids would be stopped, loudspeakers from mosques would be removed, and wearing burqa would be banned”. Due to this “false propaganda” violence spread in Delhi, he claimed.

Mr. Javadekar said the BJP would contest the Delhi elections “with the confidence of emerging victorious” because of schemes such as in situ rehabilitation of slums.

‘Diverting attention’

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from real issues by making such allegations.

“AAP completely opposes riots [violence] and we all know which party indulges in it. The masters of riots are accusing others and trying to distract attention of people from real issues... BJP is playing an old tape... Delhi’s elections will be fought on real issues,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma termed Mr. Javadekar’s charges “baseless” and a “drama” in the wake of Assembly elections.