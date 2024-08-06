ADVERTISEMENT

Jaunpur fire guts four vintage cars, decorations worth crores

Published - August 06, 2024 11:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Four vintage cars and decorations worth crores of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at four godown tents in south Delhi’s Jaunpur, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties reported in the incident.

“A call regarding the fire was received at 1.56 a.m. on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” a senior DFS official said.

While the decorations were stored in the tents, the four vintage cars were parked adjacent to the spot and also damaged in the blaze.

