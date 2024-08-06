GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaunpur fire guts four vintage cars, decorations worth crores

Published - August 06, 2024 11:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Four vintage cars and decorations worth crores of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at four godown tents in south Delhi’s Jaunpur, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties reported in the incident.

“A call regarding the fire was received at 1.56 a.m. on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” a senior DFS official said.

While the decorations were stored in the tents, the four vintage cars were parked adjacent to the spot and also damaged in the blaze.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.