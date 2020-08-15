Jasana couple murder: four including relative arrested

Four persons have been arrested by the Faridabad police in connection with the brutal murder of a couple in Jasana village here earlier this week. The arrested persons include a distant relative of the deceased.
Sukhbir, a businessman, and his wife Monika were found murdered inside their house on August 11. A case was registered at Tigaon police station in this connection.
The accused were caught on CCTV camera installed near the house and one of them was identified as Vishnu, the brother of Monika’s sister-in-law. Acting on the lead, the police arrested Vishnu from Sector 29. His three accomplices, Sonu, Yatin and Kuldeep, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
Vishnu purportedly told the police during interrogation that Sukhbir had some objectionable photographs of his sister and was blackmailing her. Vishnu’s sister told him about this on the day of Raksha Bandhan after which he decided to eliminate Sukhbir.
It was revealed that Monika also knew about the photographs and had a tiff with her sister-in-law about the same a couple of months back.
Vishnu, along with his accomplices, reached the victim’s house on August 11 around noon. They got an easy entry since Vishnu was known to victims.
The accused committed robbery after the murders and fled with jewellery, cash and other valuables.
The accused have been remanded to a three-day police custody. “The police will interrogate them to seek more information. The police will try to recover the weapons and the vehicles used in the commission of crime and the mobile phones of the deceased,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dharna Yadav.
