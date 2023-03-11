HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japanese woman groped, harassed on Holi; Delhi Police takes cognisance

According to the police, the Embassy of Japan has said that it has no information about the incident so far

March 11, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

After a video showing a group of men harassing a foreign national on Holi went viral on social media, Delhi Police on Friday said it has taken cognisance of the matter and is trying to verify whether it is a recent incident.

In the video, the men are seen smearing colour on a Japanese woman and groping her. One of them even smashes an egg on her head. Before she manages to step away, the woman slaps one of the men who tries to grab her. DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the video is being analysed to ascertain the details. “On the basis of landmarks seen in the video, the incident seems to have taken place in Paharganj. However, it is being verified whether any such incident took place in that area,” the DCP said.

The Embassy of Japan was also contacted in this regard. It has responded by saying that it does not have any information regarding the incident so far, the DCP added.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.