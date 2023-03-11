Japanese woman groped, harassed on Holi; Delhi Police takes cognisance

March 11, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

After a video showing a group of men harassing a foreign national on Holi went viral on social media, Delhi Police on Friday said it has taken cognisance of the matter and is trying to verify whether it is a recent incident.

In the video, the men are seen smearing colour on a Japanese woman and groping her. One of them even smashes an egg on her head. Before she manages to step away, the woman slaps one of the men who tries to grab her. DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the video is being analysed to ascertain the details. “On the basis of landmarks seen in the video, the incident seems to have taken place in Paharganj. However, it is being verified whether any such incident took place in that area,” the DCP said.

The Embassy of Japan was also contacted in this regard. It has responded by saying that it does not have any information regarding the incident so far, the DCP added.