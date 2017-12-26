Japanese support behind new line

The government of Japan on Monday congratulated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central government on the inauguration of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta Line.

Key role

Ambassador from Japan Hiramatsu said that Japan is proud to have played a key role in the project. “The government of Japan is supporting the construction of about 116 km-long section out of a total of 159 km of Delhi Metro Phase III, through the financing by Japan’s Official Development Assistance loan, amounting to JPY (Japanese Yen) 276.8 billion,” the ambassador said in a statement.

He said that the Japanese expertise and technology is also being made available to the Delhi Metro, in areas such as civil works, propulsion systems, signalling and telecom, track and project management.

“Opening up this section between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir stations is expected to boost the public transport network in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and ease the daily commuter’s travel,” he said.

Reduced traffic

He added, “This expansion of the Metro network will also reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.”

The Japanese principles of railway safety management and project management are being implemented in Delhi Metro. Especially, this section will be the first to adopt the driverless train operation system — “the Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode” — based on the new signalling technology, Mr. Hiramatsu said.