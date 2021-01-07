January rain maximum in 21 years: IMD

New Delhi

07 January 2021 00:13 IST

Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm of rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sporadic rain drenched the national capital for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The IMD said parts of south Delhi reported hailstorm in the morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Dark clouds lowered visibility, and a short spell of heavy showers inundated key stretches of major roads in the city, affecting traffic movement.

The Safdarjung Observatory has already recorded 56.6 mm of rainfall this January, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

On an average, Delhi records 21.7 mm in January every year. It had gauged 48.1 mm rainfall in January last year, 54.1 mm rainfall in January, 2019 and 59.7 mm in January, 1999.

The city had registered 69.8 mm rainfall in the same month in 1995, according to IMD data. Dense fog is likely in Delhi over the next two days.

The western disturbance is also causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, officials said. Dense fog is likely in Delhi over the next two days, the IMD said.

‘Poor’ air quality

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category and Gurugram’s to the ‘moderate’ level on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“The Air Quality Index is likely to marginally deteriorate to ‘poor’ category on Thursday,” read a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). The AQI of Delhi was 226 as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 175 and 200, respectively.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Wednesday.