Jantar Mantar event: Five, including Supreme Court lawyer, detained by Delhi police

Five persons, including Supreme Court advocate and former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have been detained by the Delhi Police in connection with their role in raising inflammatory slogans at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

A senior Delhi police officer said that the four others are Deepak Singh Hindu, Vineet Kranti, Preet Singh, and Vinod Sharma. They are all members of different right wing outfits.

The police had registered an FIR on charges of promoting enmity and other relevant Sections after anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans were raised on Sunday.