Jamiat seeks action against three right-wing leaders

‘They made provocative statements’

The local unit of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind on Tuesday gave a formal complaint to the police seeking action against three right-wing leaders for allegedly making provocative statements over offering of namaz in the open, promoting enmity against Islam and hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

The one-page complaint by Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, Gurugram, said, “Right-wing leaders Dinesh Bharti, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj and Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti president Mahaveer Bhardwaj have been repeatedly making provocative statements in public with the intention to promote enmity against Islam, which has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. Needless to say, they are repeatedly doing these acts that are prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony.”

The complaint also referred to the alleged comments made by the three leaders in videos available online and sought immediate legal action.

“A delegation met Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) and submitted the complaint. We also provided him a pen drive containing the three videos as an evidence. The DCP told us that the complaint would be dealt with by Assistant Commissioner of Police. We plan to meet the ACP and Sector 14 Station House Officer in this connection on Wednesday,” said Mr. Qasmi.

Altaf Ahmed, member of Gurgaon Muslim Council, said the community members expect the police to register an FIR under necessary Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Bhardwaj said the four weeks deadline for stopping namaz in the open was approaching and the complaint was an attempt to put pressure on him and other leaders. He, however, added that the opposition to offering namaz in the open would continue.