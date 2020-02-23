Jamiat asks people not to cooperate with NPR enumerators

Noted scholars and intellectuals under the banner of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Saturday unanimously passed the “Delhi declaration”, a seven-point resolution which calls upon members of the public to refuse cooperation with National Population Registry (NPR) enumerators, a statement read.

Following a brainstorming session held at the Jamiat headquarters here under the presidentship of Maulana Qari Usman, president of Jamiat Ulama Hind, nearly 76 people, including social activists and academicians of various faiths, passed the resolution.

Data collection

Terming the NPR the first stage of data collection to prepare for the NRC exercise, the resolution asked people to “politely decline” to co-operate or make available any details to officials.

The resolution also called upon all State governments to immediately suspend the NPR process, condemned the “targeted killings” of peaceful demonstrators through police firing, especially in Uttar Pradesh, condemned the arrest of people under laws of sedition and other “draconian laws”, gave salute to the protests taking place across the country and called upon all protesters to maintain peace and prevent attempts to sabotage the movement.