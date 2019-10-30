Jamia’s 99th Foundation Day celebrations begin

Festivities to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) 99th Foundation Day began on Tuesday with its Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealing to students and staff to work towards taking the university to reach a new height in the centenary year.

She said the university would soon be opening four new departments — Design & Innovation, Environmental Science, Hospital Management & Elder Care (hospice) and Foreign Languages. She added that the university is planning to start a medical college-cum-hospital for which “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured me of all assistance”.

Starting off the three-day festivities, Ms. Akhtar dwelt upon the history of JMI and the role played by it during the freedom struggle. She said Jamia is a nationalistic institution in the true sense where teachers are working hard to motivate students to work towards nation-building.

Emphasizing the role of the alumni in the development of the university, the Vice-Chancellor said the university will hold a grand meet with them to seek their cooperation in this regard.

The highlights of the three-day festivities include nukkad natak, stage plays, business idea competition, Urdu poetry game of ‘Baitbaazi’ and Tamseeli Mushaira where the students will impersonate other poets and represent a traditional mushaira, the university said.