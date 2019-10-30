Delhi

Jamia’s 99th Foundation Day celebrations begin

more-in

4 new departments to open soon: V-C

Festivities to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) 99th Foundation Day began on Tuesday with its Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealing to students and staff to work towards taking the university to reach a new height in the centenary year.

She said the university would soon be opening four new departments — Design & Innovation, Environmental Science, Hospital Management & Elder Care (hospice) and Foreign Languages. She added that the university is planning to start a medical college-cum-hospital for which “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured me of all assistance”.

Starting off the three-day festivities, Ms. Akhtar dwelt upon the history of JMI and the role played by it during the freedom struggle. She said Jamia is a nationalistic institution in the true sense where teachers are working hard to motivate students to work towards nation-building.

Emphasizing the role of the alumni in the development of the university, the Vice-Chancellor said the university will hold a grand meet with them to seek their cooperation in this regard.

The highlights of the three-day festivities include nukkad natak, stage plays, business idea competition, Urdu poetry game of ‘Baitbaazi’ and Tamseeli Mushaira where the students will impersonate other poets and represent a traditional mushaira, the university said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2019 12:42:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jamias-99th-foundation-day-celebrations-begin/article29826941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY