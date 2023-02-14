Jamia violence: HC seeks stand of Sharjeel, others on police plea 

February 14, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked student activists – Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and others – to respond to the city police’s challenge to a trial court order discharging them in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma clarified that the observations made by the trial court, while discharging the accused, would not affect further investigation in the matter or trial.

On February 4, the trial court discharged 11 people, including Mr. Imam and Mr. Tanha, holding that they were made “scapegoats” by the police and that dissent has to be encouraged, not stifled.

Meanwhile, the matter related to the Jamia Nagar violence was on Monday transferred to another court after a sessions judge, who had recently discharged the 11 accused, recused himself.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arul Varma on Friday withdrew himself from hearing a case in connection with the violence in Jamia Nagar in December 2019.

Police petition

The police, in its petition, has said the trial court has not only discharged the accused persons but has also been swayed by “emotional” and “sentimental feelings”.

It said the trial court has cast aspersions on the prosecuting agency and passed “gravely prejudicial” and “adverse” remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation.

Mr. Imam was accused of instigating the riots by delivering a provocative speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019. He will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The trial court has stated that there was no prima facie evidence that the accused were part of the mob violence, had any weapon, or were throwing stones.

An FIR had been lodged against the accused alleging offences of rioting and unlawful assembly during the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that year.

The trial court maintained that the police could not apprehend the “actual perpetrators”, and that the chargesheets filed by the police were “ill-conceived”.

It said, “Dissent is an extension of right to freedom of speech and expression. It is therefore a right which we are sworn to uphold.”

The trial court discharged Mohammad Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mohd. Abuzar, Mohd Shoaib, Umair Ahmad, Bilal Nadeem, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Chanda Yadav and Safoora Zargar.

The High Court will hear the case again on March 16.