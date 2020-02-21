Jamia violence: 6 students get notice as fresh videos emerge

NEW DELHI

Footage shows protesters throwing stones from the campus

A few more videos of the Jamia violence, which erupted on December 15, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, emerged on Thursday. The videos show protesters throwing stones from inside the campus.

The footage which has emerged during investigation by the Crime Branch show police officers escorting students from the new library at 6.55 p.m. In another video with time stamp 5.18 p.m., a few persons can be seen throwing stones from inside the campus while the gate is open. In another video at 5.06 p.m., persons can be seen throwing stones right outside the campus on the main road while teargas shells thrown by police come their way.

“The videos suggest that the police exercised restraint even as protesters were throwing stones at them,” said a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Jamia violence.

On Thursday, five Jamia students who joined the probe recorded their statements. Notices were issued to 10 students on Wednesday. The police said that notices have been issued to six more students.

The SIT team visited the campus on Tuesday and examined the area where violence erupted in the wake of videos that emerged in the last few days showing security personnel thrashing students in the library.