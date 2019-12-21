Jamia V-C reassures students of support

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar wrote an open letter to students of the university on Friday, reassuring them of the administration’s support and stating that “..we will get through the crisis together and will emerge stronger and tougher.”

“I am a mother. I feel the sufferings and pains inflicted on the students with motherly solitude and concern,” the V-C wrote, reassuring students that the entire Jamia fraternity was concerned about their safety and welfare.

“It is unfortunate that the police made unauthorised entry into the campus and perpetrated atrocities on our students. Complaints have been lodged with the police and the Ministry. Rest assured that justice will be provided,” she said.

The V-C also wrote that she had met with some of the students, who had sustained injuries, and reassured their families that they will be provided with full financial and emotional support. “Their recovery and return to academics will be our first priority,” she said.

Having spoken to those representing the students, the V-C said that their demands had been placed before the administration and several of their ideas are welcome and being looked into.

“What happened on December 15 is a traumatic and upsetting event from which we all are still recovering. I wish the students to rest assured that we will get through this crisis together and will emerge stronger and tougher, ” Ms. Akhtar said.