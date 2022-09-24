Jamia to reopen registration portal

The university is opening its registration portal for the fourth time

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 24, 2022 00:15 IST

Students at the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday announced that it will be reopening the registration process for its various undergraduate programmes, whose tests have been conducted by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), till September 26. 

The university said it is opening its registration portal for the fourth time after receiving requests by students. Jamia is using CUET scores to conduct admissions for ten of its undergraduate programmes.

The notice issued by the university said that the registrations will be accepted from September 23 to September 26 for the undergraduate programs and that this would be the last chance for registration.

The university has also that it will release a merit list based on the normalised CUET scores as soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide share the score cards.

