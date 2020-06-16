Delhi

Jamia to hold online exams

Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday said that the Academic Council of the university had decided that holding offline examinations for terminal semester/year in the month of July was found to be non-viable as the same may further compromise the well-being of the students.

“Keeping the JMI students health concern prime and in accordance with the flexibility given in UGC guidelines on final semester/ year examination mode to be adopted by each university, Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to have a face-to-face exam/ open book exam, etc. in July/August in Delhi for terminal class students,” the university said.

It added that the assessment of terminal/final semester/year students of all the programmes, including MPhil./PhD course work will be done on the basis of online examination/assessment.

