Jamia teachers thank others for the support

While “categorically” rejecting the recently passed Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) on Wednesday took out a peace march, thanking other universities and organisations that have extended solidarity with the university.

The JTA said that a fact-finding committee was constituted to probe the “police brutality unleashed on innocent students” on December 15. They demanded adequate compensation from the government for loss of property.

Call to withdraw cases

The teachers’ association also sought withdrawal of cases registered against students following the police crackdown which took place on Sunday.

Sonia Gupta, a professor at the university, said, “You can destroy a library but you cannot destroy ideas. Our academic degrees are not to remain silent. The issue is not just restricted to Jamia. Students from across the universities are facing police atrocities.”

Addressing the media, JTA secretary Majid Jamil said, “Over the years Jamia has demonstrated its secular character. It is very unfortunate that a 100 years later, the university is going through such a critical phase. On Sunday, innocent students and guards had to face police brutality and it is shameful.”

Complaint emailed

A complaint was emailed to the SHO Jamia Nagar, DCP southeast and the police commissioner on Tuesday. While the proctor declined to share a copy of the complaint, the email states that attempts had been made to register the complaint at the police station but the complaint “was not received.”

The proctor said that the complaint had been made against the illegal entry of police personnel into the university, the attack on students and the damage caused to the reading room and other infrastructure. It had demanded action against the personnel responsible.

Shikha Kapoor, another professor of the university said: “The support garnered reflects that Jamia has taken up the right cause. A law which is arbitrary is not acceptable and in no way should dissent be crushed.”