Jamia teachers’ body blames Anurag for ‘inciting violence’

Strongly condemning the shooting of a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Thursday, the university’s teachers’ association put the blame for the incident on ‘incendiary’ comment made by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur earlier at a rally.

The teachers body also appealed to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to allow passage of traffic on one side of the road as an act of “civic responsibility” and “sensitivity”.

“We are convinced that the shooting, which could have been fatal, was a direct result of the call to “goli maro” or “shoot” by an elected Member of Parliament, who is also the country’s Minister of State for Finance,” the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) said in a statement.

“Nothing can be more anti-national than a Minister inciting citizens to violence from a public platform, and we severely condemn his words and action,” it added.

Appreciated students

The teachers’ association also appreciated the restraint shown by students “in the face of grave provocation of their batchmate being injured in a shooting before their very eyes.”

The association also reiterated its opposition to the CAA, NRC and NPR and argued that if the government cherishes values of inclusiveness and equality, it should undertake a re-think on these. “When thousands across the country have severe reservations about a law and have been vociferously expressing them, it is time for any government that truly respects democracy to take measures to resolve the concerns and fears of its citizens,” it said.

In an appeal to the protesters opposing the government’s moves at Shaheen Bagh, the JMI called for one side of the road to be opened for traffic. “It would be an act of civic responsibility and sensitivity, and also a gesture of facilitation to all whose destinations would be easier to access,” it said.