Jamia Teachers’ Association wants hospital on campus

NEW DELHI

12 May 2021 23:28 IST

JTA writes to V-C for fundraising campaign

The Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) on Wednesday appealed to Jamia Millia Islamia administration to start a fundraising campaign to build a 50-bed hospital on the campus.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, the teachers said they would extend all possible help to create a multi-specialty hospital fully equipped with modern medical tools and facilities.

Stressing on the need for a hospital, JTA secretary M. Irfan Qureshi said: “This is heartening to mention that many teachers and staff members of Jamia have lost their lives to COVID-19 in want of good hospitals which they could not get even running from pillar to post. It is high time we secure the future of Jamia with better medical facility”. He added that it had been a 100-year long dream for Jamia to have a full-fledged medical college, and establishing a 50-bed hospital will open the ways for Jamia Medical College.

“Jamia should have some landmark achievement completing the 100 years of its foundation. Pandemic crisis and loss of many precious lives have compelled us to leave with no option other than to release an appeal to people for funds for the noble cause of serving Jamia fraternity and humanity as a whole. I am confident that Jamia teachers, alumni, and fellow citizens who want to support Jamia will contribute with an open heart and actively take part to translate this dream into a reality,” president of JTA Majid Jamil said.