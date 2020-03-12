Jamia reopens library nearly three months after vandalism

NEW DELHI

Police had entered campus ‘in pursuit of anti-CAA protesters’

The main library of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which was vandalised on December 15, 2019, after the police entered it following anti-CAA protests, was reopened after renovation on Wednesday.

Dr. Zakir Husain Library has undergone extensive renovation and efforts have been made to provide better facilities to students by installing LED lights as well as new and comfortable chairs, the university said in a statement.

“With a capacity to seat 800 students, and comprising a reading hall, research floor, reference and periodical sections, and a digital resource centre with 150 computers, the library resumed all its services on Wednesday. The textbook and research sections of the library are open till midnight,” a JMI official said.

The library proposes to strengthen its user services in coming days by extensively leveraging information and communication technologies. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that despite heavy odds, the library has been able to utilise its budgetary allocation completely and renew its subscription to electronic databases,” the university stated.

During the three months that the library remained closed, efforts were made to improve the functioning of a number of faculty and departmental libraries by deputing the staff of the central library. “The time was also utilised to migrate library management software to an open source software for more effective integration and discovery of resources,” the university added.