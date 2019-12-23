Jamia remains the cradle of Gandhi’s ideals

As the image of a hijab-clad student pointing her finger at a baton-wielding policeman emerged out of Jamia to shake the conscience of the youth across the country and the world, the institution’s bond with its history was rejuvenated. Halide Edip Adivar, a Turkish intellectual who attended the foundation ceremony of Jamia’s building after the university shifted its campus from Karol Bagh to Okhla in 1935, recorded her impressions thus:

“The last I saw of Jamia was when its members assembled outside Delhi to lay the foundation stone of their new building. [The students] behaved well…but after a while they became fidgety and began to talk… A little girl of seven restored order. She was a puny creature with sharp black eyes. Her eyes glared and certain ribs felt her sharp elbows stuck into them. She seemed to me a symbol of the modern Indian woman, asserting her rights by proving her ability to make her men behave.”

Centenary year

Having celebrated 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, Jamia Millia Islamia or the National Muslim University, “the lusty child of Gandhian non-cooperation movement” as Jawaharlal Nehru termed it, has been preparing to celebrate its centenary year in a grand way in 2020. It was exactly a century ago when disenchanted by the pro-British, loyalist stance of Aligarh intellectuals, a handful of its teachers and students responded to Gandhi’s call for Khilafat and Non-Cooperation and breaking away from their alma mater started a small educational institution at Aligarh. Prominent among them were Maulana Mehmud Hasan, Maulana Mohammad Ali, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari, and Abdul Majeed Khwaja.

In contrast to the clerical model of the universities established under the patronage of the colonial regime, which, as scholars like Suresh Chandra Ghosh, Saikat Majumdar and others have pointed out, aimed more at serving the administrative needs of the Empire than acting as cradles of critical thinking, Mahmud Hasan’s address at the opening ceremony of Jamia (October 29, 1920) underscored the necessity of keeping Muslim education free from external control. This, he believed, was a prerequisite for insulating the institution from the “pernicious alien influences in our ideas and beliefs, our morals and action, our character and conduct”.

Setting aside the lure of office, power or authority, Jamia’s benefactors like M.A. Ansari, Zakir Husain, M. Mujeeb and Abid Husain chartered a course for the institution that was consistent with Gandhi’s vision. Gandhi continued to offer unstinted support to Jamia saying, “The Jamia has to run. If you are worried about its finances, I will go about with a begging bowl.” He said, “When I come to Jamia, I feel I have come home.”

In these hundred years, the institution has seen a glorious journey of forbearance, camaraderie, enlightenment and an unflinching commitment to the ideals of plural nationhood and composite culture. Built “stone by stone and sacrifice by sacrifice” (Sarojini Naidu), the raison d’être of Jamia Millia Islamia is best summed up by Professor Mohammad Mujeeb: “We agreed that Muslim or non-Muslim, our student should learn to represent the values of his religion, of his moral and cultural tradition, that he should make himself a useful citizen…” Thus aspiring towards harmonious nationhood, Jamia held out a stern opposition to colonial structures of power. The Nation of Lahore called it “Al-Azhar of India”. Jamia became emblematic of a philosophy of education that was inherently nationalistic in character, drawing its strength from the idea of communal peace and religious understanding. Jamia offered education right from the nursery to higher levels. Wardha Scheme of education was implemented in Jamia School.

Calling the institution “a laboratory for composite India”, scholar Dr. Laurence Gautier writes, “This institution, born under the dual influence of the Khilafat and Non-Cooperation movements, constituted for its members a ‘laboratory’ for the nation. Through their educational experiments and constructive work à la Gandhi, Jamia teachers and students sought to lay the ground for an independence that would be ‘meaningful’ not only for Muslims but for the entire nation. In so doing, Jamia members claimed the right for Muslims to be recognised as ‘unhyphenated Indians’, able to speak for the nation.”

True to the dream of its founding fathers, Jamia Millia Islamia has raised its voice at all critical junctures. During the British Raj, it participated in anti-colonial struggles like Bardoli Satyagraha, popularised Gandhian ideals, and in the chaos that preceded and succeeded the Partition of the nation, the institution remained committed to peace, organising relief for victims. Not surprisingly, the institution has always been in the eye of the storm. Jamia’s nationalist stance alienated radical Muslims who time and again castigated its intellectual leadership for being prejudicial to Islam and turning the institution into a Hindu stronghold.

Conversely, the political leadership of Congress regimes too has not been very kind towards Jamia as is evident from the financial crisis that Jamia continues to suffer in Independent India. While Aligarh Muslim University was recognised as one of the first three Central Universities in independent India in 1951, Jamia’s struggles continued till 1988 when it became a Central University by an Act of Parliament.

The university has withstood all financial, political and social challenges in the past, braved all assaults on its existence and upheld the ideals of peace and truth. Today, Jamia is one of the premier Central Universities. Its highly reputed centres like Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. K.R. Narayanan Centre for Dalit and Minority Studies, Centre for Comparative Religions and Civilizations, Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre and a large number of departments and faculties offer a range of curricular programmes. It is currently counted among the top universities in India; its artists, writers, poets and scholars have consistently contributed to the intellectual life of the nation. Jamia’s Dr. Zakir Husain Library boasts state-of art facilities.

The Jamia campus, which expanded under the leadership of Professor Mushirul Hasan, bears signs of its progressive ethos and its intellectual commitment with gates, buildings, gardens, and even benches bearing names like Qurratulain Hyder, Noam Chomsky, Edward Said, Rabindranath Tagore, Mir Anis among others.

On the fateful night of December 15, when the police barged into the Jamia library and brutally thrashed the students studying there, maiming some of them, the shocked Jamia biradari was once again reminded of Gandhi’s words from the speech he gave when he first visited the Okhla campus: “I believe that those who gave up their studies at the government institutions did a great service to the country… I am happy that you are trying your utmost to keep the flag flying. You number is small, but the world never overflowed with good and true men. I ask you not to worry yourselves about the smallness of the number, but to remember that however few you may be, the freedom of the country depends on you…”

Nishat Zaidi is professor and Head, Department of English, Jamia Millia Islamia.