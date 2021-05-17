Jamia ready for new session, releases prospectus online

Application submission till June 30

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday launched its e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-2022 for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, BTech., BArch., diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma courses.

The university announced that it will be introducing eight new courses and four departments this session. The new departments are the Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Environmental Sciences.

The university said that the online application for the various programmes on offer can be submitted till June 30 and the entrance test for 134 courses will start from July 26. Admit cards shall be issued from July 15 onwards. The last date for submitting qualifying exam result is September 31.

Dates subject to change

“The dates mentioned are subject to change under the prevailing pandemic situation. Any update pertaining to the change in date will be uploaded on the university’s website. Candidates seeking admission are required to visit university’s official website from time to time,” the university said.

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the university has become an ensemble of a multilayered educational system which covers all aspects of schooling, undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and post-doctoral education. With nine faculties of learning, 39 teaching and research departments, over 30 centres of learning and research, 190 courses, approximately 800 faculty members and more than 20,000 students.

The eight new courses include Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies, MSc Environmental Science & Management, MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi, PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English, PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management).