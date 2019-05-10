Jamia RCA begins admission process for UPSC aspirants

Jamia Milia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) that prepares candidates for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations has started the admission process for aspirants, the university said on Thursday. Aspirants to the course can apply online with the last date being June 25.

“The Centre will conduct entrance test at 12 cities, including Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna and Guwahati. The written test comprises general studies based on the UPSC format and essay writing in English, Hindi and Urdu,” the university said in a statement issued.

The results of the entrance test will be declared on July 30 following which an interview will be conducted for those who clears the entrance. Orientation for successful candidates is scheduled for September 3.