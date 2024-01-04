GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jamia professor, consulting firm director booked in graft case

January 04, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Jamia Millia Islamia professor and a director of a structural engineering consulting firm in a graft case, involving the issuing of a structural stability certificate to a real estate project.

According to the FIR, Professor Khalid Moin was hired as an independent expert by Technical Projects Consultants Private Limited director Amrit Paul to issue a structural stability certificate for the real estate project of Bhubaneswar-based Khusi Realcon Private Limited.

The CBI alleged that Mr. Moin conspired with Mr. Paul to issue a fitness certificate to the project and took bribe for it. The professor was allegedly paid ₹2.20 lakh in two instalments for the project by Mr. Paul, whose firm was hired as structural consultants by the builder.

The case was registered after the CBI recovered messages exchanged between Mr. Moin and Mr. Paul related to alleged negotiations for the bribe amount.

The CBI had earlier booked Mr. Moin, a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering of the university, in a similar case involving Chintels Paradiso, a housing complex in Sector 109 of Gurugram. A part of the apartment had collapsed in February 2022, leading to the death of two women.

