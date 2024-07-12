Jamia PhD students allege sexual harassment by supervisor  

Three women research scholars at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies have alleged “mental and sexual harassment” by their PhD supervisor.

One of the students quit her course on June 26, citing gender-based discrimination, sexual comments by the professor and the delay in action against him as reasons.

The university said the matter has been taken up by its internal complaints committee (ICC) while the professor termed the charges “baseless”. “These are merely attempts to ruin my reputation,” he said.

Regarding the student who quit the course, he said, “If a student decides to leave the course, it is up to the student.”

The PhD students had given two sets of complaints to the university, the first on May 9 and May 13, detailing the allegations and requesting for a change of supervisor.

The second set of complaints was given on July 7 and July 8, where they mentioned about the “mental stress” being faced by them while continuing with the same supervisor.

The university administration in response to The Hindu said the inquiry into the issue could not be initiated early due to “changes at the top administrative level in the university”.

“Proceedings at the ICC will take place very soon and the university administration wants to ensure that the complainants get a fair chance to present their case before the committee. Their request to change their supervisor is under consideration at the highest level and they will be intimated very soon about the development,” it said in a statement.

One of the students in her complaint said their supervisor made sexual comments over a phone call. Another student said her research proposals about marginalised communities and gender were “met with mockery”.

One of the students said the professor often made “irrelevant comments about live-in relationships during the coursework” and offered “unsolicited moral lectures that had no connection to the subject being taught”.

“Due to the lack of feedback, accompanied by mockery, we had been stuck with our synopsis for years. I started coming down with migraines due to the mental trauma. Even after complaining to the administration, the professor called us for a review meeting in July. We were informed by the administration that it is a lengthy process to change our supervisor,” she added.