‘Jamia PhD student falsely implicated in anti-CAA case’

The Jamia Coordiniation Committee on Saturday maintained that Meeran Haider, a PhD student of the Jamia Millia Islamia, was being “falsely implicated and targeted” because of his involvement in anti-CAA protests.

“He was involved with the anti-CAA protests which took place over the last few months and is now being targeted for this reason. Hopefully, the investigation will reveal the truth. We have no option but to fight a legal battle and firmly believe in the judiciary,” said a member of the JCC. Demanding his immediate release, the JCC had on April 2said, “It is shameful that even in circumstances like these, voices from minority communities are targeted by the State. The country is facing a massive health crisis, however, the state machinery is busy in harassing and framing student-activists in false cases to suppress voices of dissent.” In a series of tweets, it said: “He [Mr. Haider] is being falsely framed and implicated by the State. If you think this scares us, it doesn’t. It makes us stronger, bolder...arresting him is a failed attempt by the fascist State to intimidate the students of Jamia and suppress anti-CAA protests. We will not be silenced by this.”

Arrested on Thursday

The police on Thursday had arrested Mr. Haider for his alleged involvement in the north-east Delhi riots.