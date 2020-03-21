Jamia panel suspends anti-CAA demonstration

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Saturday announced that the anti-CAA protest outside Gate No. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia would be temporarily suspended in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“With a heavy heart, we temporarily suspend the ongoing 24-hour sit-in and appeal to all protesters to take the situation seriously and save themselves and others from this fatal illness,” read a statement issued by the JCC.

Stating that the fight against the CAA, NPR and NRC “remains uncompromising”, the statement reiterated JCC’s demand that the government revoke the amended citizenship law.

Policy measures

“We also demand adequate monetary and policy measures to be taken to combat COVID-19. Doctors need proper medical infrastructure such as safety gear and testing kits, more than appreciation and heroism,” the statement read.

It added that instead of ‘janata curfew’, people should be encouraged to “quarantine for humanity”. “The focus must remain on voluntary self-initiated precautions. No situation must be utilised to normalise curfews,” it read.