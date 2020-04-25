Jamia panel hits out at arrests

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Friday hit out over the arrest of two of its members as well as activist Umar Khalid in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, stating that they had been framed in an “imaginary conspiracy” behind the incident.

The two students, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, were active members of the JCC, a collective of students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia. They were active in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, the group said.

“These arrests by the police have little ground and the charges seem to have no rhyme or reason” the group said.

While Safoora was reportedly granted bail in the case, big charges were slapped against her, the group said. “The FIR audaciously claims that women and children were brought to the streets in Jafarabad by these “conspirators” in order to create riots,” it said.

The group argued that it was being targeted and organisers from other protest sites were arrested earlier, cases filed against them and “they were assaulted by the police in some cases”.

‘No part in riots’

“It is almost certain that more protesters will be framed and arrested in the conspiracy invented by Delhi Police. JCC reiterates that it played no part in the riots, and will be proved before any court of law,” it said.

The group appealed to all political and civil organisations to put out “democratic responses” against the “dictatorial use of repressive power against dissenters” and urged JMI to break its silence and stand with its students.